Suspendieron la sexta fecha del Infantil; están los citados a las selecciones; informe con todas las tablas

En la mañana de este viernes la Liga San José de Fútbol Infantil comunicó la suspensión de la sexta fecha que estaba fijada para disputarse mañana por la tarde en diferentes puntos del departamento.
El motivo de la primera postergación del campeonato obedece fundamentalmente al estado de los campos de juego tras las intensas lluvias caídas en los últimos días. Para este sábado estaban previstos partidos en Libertad, Puntas de Valdez, Rafael Perazza, Ecilda Paullier, San José y Rodríguez. La fecha, con todos los detalles que estaban previstos pasó, en principio, para el sábado 18.
Selecciones infantiles
Por otra parte y aunque no hay fechas definidas para el comienzo de la competencia la Liga San José se prepara para participar de los torneos de selecciones de ONFI a nivel nacional en las categorías 2011 –Gorriones-, 2010 –Semillas-, -2009 –Cebollas-, y 2008 Baby (Sub 13). Para comenzar los procesos rumbo a los campeonatos los técnicos de cada categoría dieron a conocer la lista de jugadores convocados.
Categoría 2010: Juan Ignacio Munsch y Lautaro Píriz (Campana), Enzo Ferrari, Joaquín Chiessa y Gonzalo Torres (Juventud Unida), Enzo Scagni (Nacional), Bautista Quijano (Nueva Unión), Teodoro Toya, Benjamín Hernández y Juan Ignacio Menéndez (River Plate), Piero Berriel (Sacachispas), Emiliano Almirón (San Lorenzo), Lucas Rodríguez (Tito Borjas), Luciano Almada y Kevin Miranda (Treinta y Tres). DT: Oscar Astengo
Categoría 2010: Tomás Chacón, Nicolás Castro y Andrés González (Central), Gonzalo Fernández (Juventud Unida), Alan Álvez (River Plate), Ezequiel Ricca (Sacachispas), Santino Saavedra y Yonathan Maciera (San Lorenzo), Isaías Olmedo, Luciano Adán y Thomas Ruiz (Treinta y Tres), Pedro Rodríguez (Universal). DT: José Quiroga
Categoría 2009: Federico Pastorino y Fabricio Resende (Campana), Juan Pablo Gallesio y Juan Pablo Aldáz (Central), Agustín Chiessa, Braian Munchs y Federico Umpiérrez (Juventud Unida), Anthony Pérez y Ramiro Leal (Nacional), Leandro Artigas, Ángel Barreto y Elías Barboza (San Lorenzo), Lucas Berruti (Treinta y Tres), Ignacio Hubert (Universal). DT: Robert Montero
Categoría Sub 13 (2008): Tobías Bonahón (Central), Santino Ramírez y Mateo Franco (Juventud Unida), Santiago Borges y Kevin Hernández (Río Negro), Jeremías Alvaz y Antony Silva (River Plate), Facundo Kauffmmann (Sacachispas), Thiago Rodríguez, Santiago Prieto y Lorenzo Sosa (San Lorenzo), Manuel Porley (San Rafael), Emiliano Solari, Alejo Quijano, Mateo Ruiz, Mateo Icardo y Juan Francisco Queffan (Treinta y Tres). DT: Jairo Reyes
A continuación brindamos las tablas de todas las categorías, disputadas cinco fechas:
Tablas de posiciones
SERIE A (5ta. Fecha)
CHATAS (2013) PJ PG PE PP GF GC SG PTS
River Plate 5 5 0 0 20 4 16 15
Juventud Unida 5 3 1 1 11 5 6 10
Nueva Unión 5 3 1 1 5 1 4 10
Treinta y Tres 5 2 1 2 10 5 5 7
San Lorenzo 5 2 1 2 8 5 3 7
Central 5 1 3 1 8 4 4 6
Las Palmas 5 0 1 4 1 19 -18 1
Independiente 5 0 0 5 1 21 -20 0
CHURRINCHES (2012) PJ PG PE PP GF GC SG PTS
San Lorenzo 5 5 0 0 20 3 17 15
Juventud Unida 5 4 1 0 22 6 16 13
Treinta y Tres 5 4 0 1 16 5 11 12
River Plate 5 2 1 2 11 5 6 7
Central 5 1 1 3 9 14 -5 4
Independiente 5 1 1 3 3 8 -5 4
Nueva Unión 5 0 1 4 3 19 -16 1
Las Palmas 5 0 1 4 1 25 -24 1
GORRIONES (2011) PJ PG PE PP GF GC SG PTS
River Plate 5 4 1 0 10 3 7 13
Juventud Unida 5 4 0 1 19 4 15 12
Nueva Unión 5 3 0 2 7 8 -1 9
Central 5 2 2 1 7 9 -2 8
Treinta y Tres 5 2 1 2 13 4 9 7
San Lorenzo 5 2 0 3 5 8 -3 6
Independiente 5 0 1 4 2 13 -11 1
Las Palmas 5 0 1 4 2 16 -14 1
SEMILLAS (2010) PJ PG PE PP GF GC SG PTS
Central 5 5 0 0 13 2 11 15
Juventud Unida 5 3 1 1 16 3 13 10
Treinta y Tres 5 3 0 2 12 10 2 9
San Lorenzo 5 2 2 1 18 10 8 8
Nueva Unión 5 2 2 1 7 5 2 8
River Plate 5 2 1 2 7 7 0 7
Independiente 5 0 0 5 3 17 -14 0
Las Palmas 5 0 0 5 3 25 -22 0
CEBOLLAS (2009) PJ PG PE PP GF GC SG PTS
Juventud Unida 5 5 0 0 13 2 11 15
Treinta y Tres 5 3 1 1 15 4 11 10
Central 5 3 1 1 14 5 9 10
Nueva Unión 5 3 0 2 6 11 -5 9
San Lorenzo 5 2 1 2 8 9 -1 7
Las Palmas 5 0 2 3 4 9 -5 2
River Plate 5 0 2 3 6 12 -6 2
Independiente 5 0 1 4 4 18 -14 1
BABY (2008) PJ PG PE PP GF GC SG PTS
Treinta y Tres 5 3 2 0 19 6 13 11
San Lorenzo 5 3 2 0 16 4 12 11
River Plate 5 3 1 1 16 9 7 10
Juventud Unida 5 3 1 1 9 5 4 10
Nueva Unión 5 2 1 2 7 5 2 7
Central 5 2 1 2 6 10 -4 7
Independiente 5 0 0 5 5 16 -11 0
Las Palmas 5 0 0 5 2 25 -23 0
SERIE B (5ta. Fecha)
CHATAS (2013) PJ PG PE PP GF GC SG PTS
Campana 4 4 0 0 20 0 20 12
Universal 5 3 1 1 10 2 8 10
Nacional 4 3 0 1 11 2 9 9
Río Negro 4 2 0 2 5 6 -1 6
Sacachispas 4 1 1 2 5 8 -3 4
San Rafael 4 0 1 3 1 15 -14 1
Tito Borjas 5 0 1 4 1 20 -19 1
CHURRINCHES (2012) PJ PG PE PP GF GC SG PTS
Universal 5 5 0 0 19 1 18 15
Nacional 4 3 0 1 4 4 0 9
Campana 4 2 1 1 12 4 8 7
Sacachispas 4 1 2 1 7 9 -2 5
Río Negro 4 0 2 2 4 8 -4 2
Tito Borjas 5 0 2 3 5 15 -10 2
San Rafael 4 0 1 3 4 14 -10 1
GORRIONES (2011) PJ PG PE PP GF GC SG PTS
Nacional 4 4 0 0 11 1 10 12
Universal 5 4 0 1 8 5 3 12
Campana 4 2 1 1 8 4 4 7
Sacachispas 4 2 1 1 7 3 4 7
Río Negro 4 1 0 3 4 7 -3 3
San Rafael 4 1 0 3 2 10 -8 3
Tito Borjas 5 0 0 5 1 11 -10 0
SEMILLAS (2010) PJ PG PE PP GF GC SG PTS
Campana 4 4 0 0 11 3 8 12
Sacachispas 4 3 0 1 13 4 9 9
Nacional 4 3 0 1 10 3 7 9
Río Negro 4 2 0 2 6 4 2 6
San Rafael 4 1 1 2 4 9 -5 4
Tito Borjas 5 1 1 3 5 11 -6 4
Universal 5 0 0 5 0 15 -15 0
CEBOLLAS (2009) PJ PG PE PP GF GC SG PTS
Universal 5 4 1 0 13 5 8 13
Campana 4 4 0 0 13 3 10 12
Río Negro 4 2 1 1 7 4 3 7
Sacachispas 4 2 0 2 8 8 0 6
Nacional 4 1 0 3 8 10 -2 3
San Rafael 4 1 0 3 5 9 -4 3
Tito Borjas 5 0 0 5 0 15 -15 0
BABY (2008) PJ PG PE PP GF GC SG PTS
Sacachispas 4 4 0 0 10 1 9 12
San Rafael 4 3 0 1 12 1 11 9
Río Negro 4 3 0 1 9 4 5 9
Nacional 4 2 0 2 9 6 3 6
Campana 4 2 0 2 7 9 -2 6
Universal 5 1 0 4 5 16 -11 3
Tito Borjas 5 0 0 5 0 15 -15 0
Por Jorge Gambetta.