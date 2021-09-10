NUEVO EN LA SEMANASuscripción para acceder a contenidos exclusivos! Leer mas
Deportes

Suspendieron la sexta fecha del Infantil; están los citados a las selecciones; informe con todas las tablas

Por
3 minutos de lectura
38
0
Share

En la mañana de este viernes la Liga San José de Fútbol Infantil comunicó la suspensión de la sexta fecha que estaba fijada para disputarse mañana por la tarde en diferentes puntos del departamento.

El motivo de la primera postergación del campeonato obedece fundamentalmente al estado de los campos de juego tras las intensas lluvias caídas en los últimos días. Para este sábado estaban previstos partidos en Libertad, Puntas de Valdez, Rafael Perazza, Ecilda Paullier, San José y Rodríguez. La fecha, con todos los detalles que estaban previstos pasó, en principio, para el sábado 18.

Selecciones infantiles

Por otra parte y aunque no hay fechas definidas para el comienzo de la competencia la Liga San José se prepara para participar de los torneos de selecciones de ONFI a nivel nacional en las categorías 2011 –Gorriones-, 2010 –Semillas-, -2009 –Cebollas-, y 2008 Baby (Sub 13). Para comenzar los procesos rumbo a los campeonatos los técnicos de cada categoría dieron a conocer la lista de jugadores convocados.

Categoría 2010: Juan Ignacio Munsch y Lautaro Píriz (Campana), Enzo Ferrari, Joaquín Chiessa y Gonzalo Torres (Juventud Unida), Enzo Scagni (Nacional), Bautista Quijano (Nueva Unión), Teodoro Toya, Benjamín Hernández y Juan Ignacio Menéndez (River Plate), Piero Berriel (Sacachispas), Emiliano Almirón (San Lorenzo), Lucas Rodríguez (Tito Borjas), Luciano Almada y Kevin Miranda (Treinta y Tres). DT: Oscar Astengo

Categoría 2010: Tomás Chacón, Nicolás Castro y Andrés González (Central), Gonzalo Fernández (Juventud Unida), Alan Álvez (River Plate), Ezequiel Ricca (Sacachispas), Santino Saavedra y Yonathan Maciera (San Lorenzo), Isaías Olmedo, Luciano Adán y Thomas Ruiz (Treinta y Tres), Pedro Rodríguez (Universal). DT: José Quiroga

Categoría 2009: Federico Pastorino y Fabricio Resende (Campana), Juan Pablo Gallesio y Juan Pablo Aldáz (Central), Agustín Chiessa, Braian Munchs y Federico Umpiérrez (Juventud Unida), Anthony Pérez y Ramiro Leal (Nacional), Leandro Artigas, Ángel Barreto y Elías Barboza (San Lorenzo), Lucas Berruti (Treinta y Tres), Ignacio Hubert (Universal). DT: Robert Montero

Categoría Sub 13 (2008): Tobías Bonahón (Central), Santino Ramírez y Mateo Franco (Juventud Unida), Santiago Borges y Kevin Hernández (Río Negro), Jeremías Alvaz y Antony Silva (River Plate), Facundo Kauffmmann (Sacachispas), Thiago Rodríguez, Santiago Prieto y Lorenzo Sosa (San Lorenzo), Manuel Porley (San Rafael), Emiliano Solari, Alejo Quijano, Mateo Ruiz, Mateo Icardo y Juan Francisco Queffan (Treinta y Tres). DT: Jairo Reyes

 

A continuación brindamos las tablas de todas las categorías, disputadas cinco fechas:

Tablas de posiciones

SERIE A (5ta. Fecha)

CHATAS (2013)                 PJ           PG          PE           PP          GF          GC          SG          PTS

River Plate                         5             5             0             0             20           4             16           15

Juventud Unida                               5             3             1             1             11           5             6             10

Nueva Unión                    5             3             1             1             5             1             4             10

Treinta y Tres                    5             2             1             2             10           5             5             7

San Lorenzo                      5             2             1             2             8             5             3             7

Central                                5             1             3             1             8             4             4             6

Las Palmas                         5             0             1             4             1             19           -18         1

Independiente                5             0             0             5             1             21           -20         0

CHURRINCHES (2012)    PJ           PG          PE           PP          GF          GC          SG          PTS

San Lorenzo                      5             5             0             0             20           3             17           15

Juventud Unida                               5             4             1             0             22           6             16           13

Treinta y Tres                    5             4             0             1             16           5             11           12

River Plate                         5             2             1             2             11           5             6             7

Central                                5             1             1             3             9             14           -5            4

Independiente                5             1             1             3             3             8             -5            4

Nueva Unión                    5             0             1             4             3             19           -16         1

Las Palmas                         5             0             1             4             1             25           -24         1

GORRIONES (2011)         PJ           PG          PE           PP          GF          GC          SG          PTS

River Plate                         5             4             1             0             10           3             7             13

Juventud Unida                               5             4             0             1             19           4             15           12

Nueva Unión                    5             3             0             2             7             8             -1            9

Central                                5             2             2             1             7             9             -2            8

Treinta y Tres                    5             2             1             2             13           4             9             7

San Lorenzo                      5             2             0             3             5             8             -3            6

Independiente                5             0             1             4             2             13           -11         1

Las Palmas                         5             0             1             4             2             16           -14         1

SEMILLAS (2010)              PJ           PG          PE           PP          GF          GC          SG          PTS

Central                                5             5             0             0             13           2             11           15

Juventud Unida                               5             3             1             1             16           3             13           10

Treinta y Tres                    5             3             0             2             12           10           2             9

San Lorenzo                      5             2             2             1             18           10           8             8

Nueva Unión                    5             2             2             1             7             5             2             8

River Plate                         5             2             1             2             7             7             0             7

Independiente                5             0             0             5             3             17           -14         0

Las Palmas                         5             0             0             5             3             25           -22         0

CEBOLLAS (2009)             PJ           PG          PE           PP          GF          GC          SG          PTS

Juventud Unida                               5             5             0             0             13           2             11           15

Treinta y Tres                    5             3             1             1             15           4             11           10

Central                                5             3             1             1             14           5             9             10

Nueva Unión                    5             3             0             2             6             11           -5            9

San Lorenzo                      5             2             1             2             8             9             -1            7

Las Palmas                         5             0             2             3             4             9             -5            2

River Plate                         5             0             2             3             6             12           -6            2

Independiente                5             0             1             4             4             18           -14         1

BABY (2008)                       PJ           PG          PE           PP          GF          GC          SG          PTS

Treinta y Tres                    5             3             2             0             19           6             13           11

San Lorenzo                      5             3             2             0             16           4             12           11

River Plate                         5             3             1             1             16           9             7             10

Juventud Unida                               5             3             1             1             9             5             4             10

Nueva Unión                    5             2             1             2             7             5             2             7

Central                                5             2             1             2             6             10           -4            7

Independiente                5             0             0             5             5             16           -11         0

Las Palmas                         5             0             0             5             2             25           -23         0

SERIE B (5ta. Fecha)

CHATAS (2013)                 PJ           PG          PE           PP          GF          GC          SG          PTS

Campana                            4             4             0             0             20           0             20           12

Universal                            5             3             1             1             10           2             8             10

Nacional                              4             3             0             1             11           2             9             9

Río Negro                           4             2             0             2             5             6             -1            6

Sacachispas                        4             1             1             2             5             8             -3            4

San Rafael                          4             0             1             3             1             15           -14         1

Tito Borjas                          5             0             1             4             1             20           -19         1

CHURRINCHES (2012)    PJ           PG          PE           PP          GF          GC          SG          PTS

Universal                            5             5             0             0             19           1             18           15

Nacional                              4             3             0             1             4             4             0             9

Campana                            4             2             1             1             12           4             8             7

Sacachispas                       4             1             2             1             7             9             -2            5

Río Negro                           4             0             2             2             4             8             -4            2

Tito Borjas                          5             0             2             3             5             15           -10         2

San Rafael                          4             0             1             3             4             14           -10         1

GORRIONES (2011)         PJ           PG          PE           PP          GF          GC          SG          PTS

Nacional                              4             4             0             0             11           1             10           12

Universal                            5             4             0             1             8             5             3             12

Campana                            4             2             1             1             8             4             4             7

Sacachispas                       4             2             1             1             7             3             4             7

Río Negro                           4             1             0             3             4             7             -3            3

San Rafael                          4             1             0             3             2             10           -8            3

Tito Borjas                          5             0             0             5             1             11           -10         0

SEMILLAS (2010)              PJ           PG          PE           PP          GF          GC          SG          PTS

Campana                            4             4             0             0             11           3             8             12

Sacachispas                       4             3             0             1             13           4             9             9

Nacional                              4             3             0             1             10           3             7             9

Río Negro                           4             2             0             2             6             4             2             6

San Rafael                          4             1             1             2             4             9             -5            4

Tito Borjas                          5             1             1             3             5             11           -6            4

Universal                            5             0             0             5             0             15           -15         0

CEBOLLAS (2009)             PJ           PG          PE           PP          GF          GC          SG          PTS

Universal                            5             4             1             0             13           5             8             13

Campana                            4             4             0             0             13           3             10           12

Río Negro                           4             2             1             1             7             4             3             7

Sacachispas                       4             2             0             2             8             8             0             6

Nacional                              4             1             0             3             8             10           -2            3

San Rafael                          4             1             0             3             5             9             -4            3

Tito Borjas                          5             0             0             5             0             15           -15         0

BABY (2008)                       PJ           PG          PE           PP          GF          GC          SG          PTS

Sacachispas                       4             4             0             0             10           1             9             12

San Rafael                          4             3             0             1             12           1             11           9

Río Negro                           4             3             0             1             9             4             5             9

Nacional                              4             2             0             2             9             6             3             6

Campana                            4             2             0             2             7             9             -2            6

Universal                            5             1             0             4             5             16           -11         3

Tito Borjas                          5             0             0             5             0             15           -15         0

 

Por Jorge Gambetta.

38
0
Share
Leer Otros Artículos
Deportes

Infantil: la pasada fue la fecha con más goles del torneo

Por
2 minutos de lectura
Con muchos goles en todas las canchas se fue la 5ª Fecha del Campeonato de la Liga San José de Fútbol Infantil….
Deportes

El viernes comienza la temporada 2021 del basket: el viernes debuta Campana

Por
1 minutos de lectura
La Liga Departamental de Básquetbol realizó en la noche del martes en el Espacio Cultural de San José de Mayo, el lanzamiento…
Deportes

La verde y un empate de local que le permite seguir puntero en su grupo

Por
2 minutos de lectura
En la tarde del domingo Juventud Unida empató como local 1 a 1 ante Atlético Valdense en un partido parejo, correspondiente a…
Periódico La Semana presenta su 2 x 1
Promoción limitada $ 295/mes

Suscribite a la experiencia digital completa del PERIÓDICO LA SEMANA , acceso sin límites a todos nuestros contenidos. Con tu suscripción DIGITAL te enviamos la Edición Impresa GRATIS !!! Nuestros suscriptores de la Edición Impresa tendrán Acceso GRATUITO E ILIMITADO a todos los artículos digitales !!!

 
Ver Suscripción EDICIÓN IMPRESA & DIGITAL